United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Community Banks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.