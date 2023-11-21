United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of United Therapeutics worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

