US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $8,592,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

