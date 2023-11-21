US Bancorp DE Sells 13,252 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.