Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.