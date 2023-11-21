Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $162.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.93 and a 12 month high of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.49.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

