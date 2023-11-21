Veritable L.P. Cuts Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,177,000 after buying an additional 437,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,441,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,671,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,464 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,454,000 after purchasing an additional 561,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $957.62 million, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Infinera Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.