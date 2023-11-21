Veritable L.P. Has $203,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $117,183,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPLA stock opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

