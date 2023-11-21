Veritable L.P. Invests $168,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 18.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,605,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 988,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

SLM opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

