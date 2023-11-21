Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

VLY opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

