Veritable L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,725 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 210.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

