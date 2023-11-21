Veritable L.P. Trims Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

