Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.88% of Veritiv worth $134,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

