Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,396,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Vipshop worth $141,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1,098.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.