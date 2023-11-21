Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Announces $0.48 Semi-annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4815 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

