Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $19,143,360,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.4 %

VOD stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

