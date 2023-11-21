Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

