Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo (NYSE: DUOL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2023 – Duolingo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $191.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Duolingo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Duolingo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $200.00.

9/28/2023 – Duolingo is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $216.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -801.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $223.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,496 shares of company stock worth $73,360,476. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

