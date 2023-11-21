West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,809,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,179,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,845,000 after buying an additional 776,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after buying an additional 552,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.