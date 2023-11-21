West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,809,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,179,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,845,000 after buying an additional 776,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after buying an additional 552,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
