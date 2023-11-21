Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri Purchases 1,421 Shares

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.48) per share, with a total value of £26,672.17 ($33,369.41).

WIZZ opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($23.36) on Tuesday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,229 ($40.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -430.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,797.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,325.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,860 ($48.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.53) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,200 ($40.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.52) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($36.16).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

