Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Woodward were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 11.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $8,876,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

