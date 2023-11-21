Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of Xerox worth $134,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

