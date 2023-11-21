YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after acquiring an additional 748,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

