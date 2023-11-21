Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $26,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.