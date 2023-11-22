10,450 Shares in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $801,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

