1,382 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after buying an additional 216,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

