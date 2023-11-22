22,503 Shares in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 170.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 750,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRTX opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 88.22 and a quick ratio of 88.22. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.99%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -73.85%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

