38,300 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

