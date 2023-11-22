51,295 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

