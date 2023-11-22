59,861 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

