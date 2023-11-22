6,085 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $725,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 225.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

