7,604 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

