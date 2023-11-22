AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 216,548 shares.The stock last traded at $128.66 and had previously closed at $125.02.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after buying an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,848,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

