AGF Management Ltd. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189,898 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

