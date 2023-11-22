Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.44-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.82 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.44-5.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.39.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %

A opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after purchasing an additional 386,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

