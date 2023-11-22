Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after acquiring an additional 386,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.