Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,545 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,762 shares of company stock worth $3,426,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $113.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

