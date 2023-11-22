Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

