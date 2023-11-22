Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s 4th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,140,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $735,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 41,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 89,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

