Analyzing Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) & KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baylin Technologies and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries $137.41 million 0.69 $24.10 million ($0.14) -34.71

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Baylin Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries -2.00% 2.49% 2.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Baylin Technologies and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Baylin Technologies and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Summary

KVH Industries beats Baylin Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; microwave components comprising point-to-point microwave radios and network management software; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

