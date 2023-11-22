Analyzing Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of ZTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZTE and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casa Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 923.28%. Given Casa Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than ZTE.

This table compares ZTE and Casa Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 3.24 Casa Systems $249.79 million 0.16 -$79.21 million ($1.11) -0.35

ZTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casa Systems. Casa Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems -42.90% -408.36% -22.35%

Summary

Casa Systems beats ZTE on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. Casa Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

