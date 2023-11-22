Analyzing Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.28 billion 0.38 -$15.77 million ($1.07) -1.88 Healthcare Trust $344.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -18.50% -10.08% -4.50% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Healthcare Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.