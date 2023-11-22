Analyzing Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Free Report) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Icahn Enterprises -7.02% -10.04% -3.26%

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Icahn Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Icahn Enterprises has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.43%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Icahn Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43 Icahn Enterprises $12.49 billion 0.54 -$183.00 million ($2.22) -7.40

Garrett Motion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in investment properties; construction and sale of single-family homes; and management of a country club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

