ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,305,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $54,502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.88.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

