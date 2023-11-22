Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

