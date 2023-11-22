Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $183.86 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

