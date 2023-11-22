Astrid Borkowski Sells 10,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astrid Borkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

HLVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $30,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after buying an additional 232,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

