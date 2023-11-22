AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

