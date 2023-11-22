Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Axcelis Technologies worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

