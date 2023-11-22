Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

